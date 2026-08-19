GSHS’s Brandi Owens & Randy Carlisle Best In State

Congratulations to Gulf Shores High School’s math teacher and bus driver, Ms. Brandi Owens for being named the Alabama Bus Driver of the Year and to Mr. Randy Carlisle for being named the Alabama Transportation Director of the Year! Both awards were given at the state conference earlier this summer. We are extremely blessed to have such a dedicated team transporting our students to and from school each day! Make Waves!