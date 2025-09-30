Tuesday, September 30, 2025
GSMC hosts Oct. 19 Loss of a Spouse GriefShare program

Gulf Shores Methodist Church will host the GriefShare program, Loss of a Spouse, on Sunday, Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m. in room 206 in Building B on the South Campus. This is a nationwide program that will be helpful for all who are navigating the pain of grief with the loss of a spouse. You can register at griefshare.org/ or at gulfshores.church/grow/. Call the church office at 251-968-2411 between 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mon-Thur for more info.