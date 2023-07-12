GSMS Cheerleaders Earn Top Banana Award

The Gulf Shores Middle School Cheerleaders attended UCA cheer camp at OWA this summer. The squad received the coveted top banana award, which is given to the squad with the most spirit and enthusiasm at camp. They also received a blue superior ribbon for their cheer and sideline evaluations, a blue superior ribbon for the camp dance routine, two pin it forward awards voted on by the UCA staff and their peers, third place for their camp routine and eight cheerleaders were selected as All American cheerleaders. Pictured: GSMS Cheerleaders: Melissa Montiel, Sully Kutter, Kaitlyn Beal, Ella Grace Coup, Alex Foote, Clare Ivy-McMahon, Sarah Beth Parker, Olivia Shannon, Ali Romanstine, Maddox Tabb, Rivers Watley, Hannah Willman and Evie Wooten.