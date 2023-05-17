Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Latest:

News 

GSMS Student Art Chosen For Publication

Mullet Wrapper 78 Views

GSMS Student Art Chosen For Publication
Congratulations to the Gulf Shores Middle School students that were chosen to be published in the Fall/Spring National Celebrating Art Contest. This is a huge honor as only the best artwork is chosen for publication out of thousands of entries. Mahileit Derstine received a High Merit award for the competition. The High Merit Award is given to exceptional pieces that are of the top 20% submitted. Pictured: (7th grade) Davis Sinclair, Grace Hartzler; (8th grade) Mahileit Derstine, Kori Hager, Jayden Dennis, Tereza Mojs, Arabella Gilbert, Haven Spruiell, Dasha West , Katelyn Garner, Copeland Bender, Liliana Grandy, Phoenix Wallace, Amelie Walker, Mylah Howard. Not pictured: (8th grade) Quinn Duncan, Zoe Dumas.