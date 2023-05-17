GSMS Student Art Chosen For Publication

Congratulations to the Gulf Shores Middle School students that were chosen to be published in the Fall/Spring National Celebrating Art Contest. This is a huge honor as only the best artwork is chosen for publication out of thousands of entries. Mahileit Derstine received a High Merit award for the competition. The High Merit Award is given to exceptional pieces that are of the top 20% submitted. Pictured: (7th grade) Davis Sinclair, Grace Hartzler; (8th grade) Mahileit Derstine, Kori Hager, Jayden Dennis, Tereza Mojs, Arabella Gilbert, Haven Spruiell, Dasha West , Katelyn Garner, Copeland Bender, Liliana Grandy, Phoenix Wallace, Amelie Walker, Mylah Howard. Not pictured: (8th grade) Quinn Duncan, Zoe Dumas.