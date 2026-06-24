GSP celebrates with music, art, parades at Lake Shelby

Fest will include July 3 pet & bicycle parade & great spot for fireworks

Gulf State Park will celebrate the 250th anniversary of United States Independence July 3-4 with party at the Lake Shelby picnic area that will include a patriotic pet and bike parade at 9 a.m. and art, food & music from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 3, and art, music, food and, of course, fireworks on July 4 beginning at 10 a.m. The fireworks will shoot out into the Gulf from Gulf State Park Pier at 9 p.m., and Saturday’s music lineup. will feature The Bitter End Band at 10 a.m., The Virtues at noon and the Funky Lampshades at 2 p.m. For more info, email event host Cindy Langston at gulfevents.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 251-424-0036.