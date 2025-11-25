GSP Christmas Card Lane opens Nov. 30 at Lake Shelby

Gulf State Park will jump start the Season of Joy with its Truly Gulf State Park Coastal Christmas kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 30 beginning at noon at the picnic area along the shores of Lake Shelby. Parking and admission are free. Come see what Christmas at the Gulf is all about. The official lighting of Christmas Card Lane and the Lake Shelby Lights will be just after sunset and continue nightly thru December.