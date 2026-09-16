GSP Is A Top Five USA State Park Value

The HomeToGo website has identified Gulf State park as the fifth most affordable option for superb state park stays in its 2026 State Park Index. Two other Alabama State parks, Oak Mountain (no. 5) and Monte Sano ( no. 32) were also listed among the top options for travelers. Drawing on travel data and external research, the expanded ranking evaluated 150 state parks across categories such as affordability, visitor satisfaction, scenic appeal, wildlife diversity, trails, and emerging travel interest.

“With 40% of American vacationers planning to explore wilderness areas in 2026, the demand for outdoor adventures remains strong,’’ said Eleanor Moody of HomeToGo. “From California’s redwood forests to Alabama’s beaches, the geographically diverse ranking highlights the fact that memorable outdoor experiences can be found in every region of the country, and at a wide range of price points.”

While its two miles of oceanfront on the Gulf of Mexico are an undeniable draw, it’s what’s behind the dunes along its 28 mile network of paved trails and boardwalks that makes the 6,150 acre Gulf State Park a compelling outdoor destination.