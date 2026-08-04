GSPD arrests 8 local football players for armed robbery

Gulf Shores police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5500 block of Lemon Tree Lane around 11 a.m. on July 22 and just one minute later located the suspect vehicle on Waterway West and arrested six 18 year old men and two juveniles. Those arrested were visiting the area due to an affiliation with the Gulf Shores based Alabama Rays Football Team.

The team reported that the arrested players have been removed from the organization and will not be able to return. The Rays are one of 16 teams in the National Junior College Preparatory League, which was formed as a college football pathway built to support athletes on and off the field while creating opportunities for national exposure, according to the league website.

In addition to two juvenile males, six 18-year old men were arrested, including four men from Alabama, one from Elton, Louisiana, and one from La Fayette, Georgia.

The Gulf Shores Police Department reported that residents who promptly reported suspicious activity, enabling officers to respond swiftly and apprehend the individuals before further harm occurred.

Investigators were able to determine that during the evening hours of July 21, a disturbance occurred at the victim’s residence involving two groups, during which firearms were displayed. Those arrested were connected to the previous disturbance and returned to the residence the next day, threatened the occupants with guns and stole a pistol.

Those arrested were charged with multiple felony offenses, and the evidence recovered from the suspect’s vehicle included five firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Montgomery.