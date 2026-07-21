GSPD Citizens Academy registration open

Applications are now being accepted for the eight week Gulf Shores Police Dept. Citizens Police Academy at the city’s new Justice Center from Sept. 29 thru Nov. 17. Weekly sessions are held from 8-9 p.m. and there is no fee. Apply online at gulfshoresal.gov/552/Citizens-Police-Academy. More info: gspdpio@gulfshoresal.gov or 251-968-2431.

Space is limited and early submission is encouraged. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside or work within the City of Gulf Shores and agree to a background check.

Participants will explore criminal and narcotics investigations, case studies, K9 operations, Marine Unit functions, SWAT demonstrations, and specialty units.