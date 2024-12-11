GSPD Earns CALEA Accreditation

The Gulf Shores Police Department was recently awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, marking GSPD’s first award of national accreditation.

“Two years ago, our community survey showed residents were very satisfied with our police services, but we didn’t want to rest our laurels. We wanted to find ways to improve and take our services to the next level,” said Police Chief Ed Delmore. “That’s why we chose to pursue accreditation through CALEA. Having an objective third party verify our policies and procedures has allowed us to take our service to the community to an even higher level.”

“With this accreditation, the Gulf Shores Police Department has set a new standard for law enforcement in our region. It’s a testament to the forward-thinking leadership of Chief Delmore and his team. I am honored to serve as Mayor of a city that is so clearly committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.

. “This award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Marlon Lynch. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to its standards. The Gulf Shores community should be feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards.’’