GSPD gets early start on hiring

During a recent City Council meeting, Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore welcomed four new officers (Chandler Boyd, Dylan Frazier, Darren Baker, and Bradley Shelton) to the GSPD family and promoted two officers (Justin Schulz and Landon Coker) to Sergeant from within the ranks. But it was Officer Schulz’s son who came to the attention of GSPD HR personnel. “Recruitment efforts are under way to hire young Officer Schulz” was the exact post.