GSPD gets new decibel meters to enforce noise ordinance

Gulf Shores Police will have three new decibel meters to help enforce and clarify its newly amended noise ordinance, which limits maximum decibel levels in residential areas between designated quite hours – 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays and between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends.

During quiet hours, outdoor readings for businesses are limited to 50 decibels or less inside and 35 decibels or less outside. During non-quiet hours, residential limits are 60 decibels and businesses are limited to 75 decibels.

Most importantly, the new ordinance and decibel meters will be used by police responding to noise complaints about local businesses or residents surpassing the maximum noise level. Exceptions to the noise ordinance (concerts, construction, fests) cab be approved with proper permits. The penalty for violating the ordinance on the first offense is $500 fine. A second offense could result in a $2.000 fine and/or 60 days in jail.