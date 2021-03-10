GSPD K9 locates felon during Tuesday morning search

​ Officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department responded to a reported vehicle theft this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The complainant reported that an employee had stolen a company vehicle and attempted to hide the vehicle in the 15000 block of State Hwy 180. The suspect, currently identified as Joshua Joseph Lepore, (AKA Joshua E. Orzehoski), age 29, fled the scene on foot just before officers arrived.

​A perimeter was quickly established and the K9 on duty was requested for a suspect search. K9 Mara, (pictured) a 4 year old Dutch Shepherd that began her career in 2018, led officers to the suspect. He was concealed inside a box and he initially resisted arrest, but he was taken into custody. After being checked by medical personnel, the suspect was booked into jail.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue supplied personnel and an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a camera to assist with the search.

Lepore has an extensive criminal history. He has a warrant in Tennessee for violation of probation for Aggravated Assault with a weapon. He will be transferred to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in the future. His current charges with GSPD are: Receiving Stolen Property 1st​Degree​​; Resisting Arrest​​​​; Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.