GSPD Officers Honored for Saving Live

GSPD Officers Honored for Saving Lives

Gulf Shores Police Dept. Command Sergeant Landon Coker (left) and Sergeant Will Phillips were recently honored by Gulf Shores City Council with the Gulf Shores Police Department’s Life Saving Award in recognition of their exceptional actions during recent medical emergencies in our community.

On May 9, Sergeant Phillips responded to a cardiac arrest involving a local resident. Upon arrival, he immediately began CPR and restored the resident’s pulse and breathing within just three minutes. Medical staff later informed the patient that the survival rate for cardiac arrest outside a hospital is only 2 percent, making his recovery an extraordinary outcome.

On June 3, Command Sergeant Coker also responded to a cardiac arrest. He arrived to find the patient’s wife performing CPR and stepped in to continue lifesaving efforts. Command Sergeant Coker performed CPR for four and a half minutes until medical personnel arrived. First responders continued treatment until the patient regained a pulse, and he was alert and conscious as he was transported for further care. Congratulations to Command Sergeant Coker and Sergeant Phillips for their exemplary service and dedication to the Gulf Shores community.