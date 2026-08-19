GSPD Officers Presented Life Saving Awards

Gulf Shores Police Dept. Command Sergeant L. Coker (left) and Sergeant W. Phillips (right) were each presented the Life Saving Award at a recent City Council meeting for their actions while responding to medical emergencies.

On May 9, Sergeant Phillips responded to a cardiac arrest involving a local resident. Upon arrival, he immediately initiated CPR and restored the resident’s pulse and breathing within three minutes of beginning life‑saving efforts. Medical staff later informed the patient that a cardiac arrest incident outside a hospital carries a 2 percent survival rate, making his recovery an extraordinary outcome.

On June 3, Command Sergeant Coker relieved the patient’s wife, who had been performing CPR. He continued the life-saving procedure for four and a half minutes until medical personnel arrived. First responders continued CPR until the patient regained a pulse, and he was alert and conscious by the time he was transported from the scene.