GSPD Officers Presented Life Saving Awards
GSPD Officers Presented Life Saving Awards
Gulf Shores Police Dept. Command Sergeant L. Coker (left) and Sergeant W. Phillips (right) were each presented the Life Saving Award at a recent City Council meeting for their actions while responding to medical emergencies.
On May 9, Sergeant Phillips responded to a cardiac arrest involving a local resident. Upon arrival, he immediately initiated CPR and restored the resident’s pulse and breathing within three minutes of beginning life‑saving efforts. Medical staff later informed the patient that a cardiac arrest incident outside a hospital carries a 2 percent survival rate, making his recovery an extraordinary outcome.
On June 3, Command Sergeant Coker relieved the patient’s wife, who had been performing CPR. He continued the life-saving procedure for four and a half minutes until medical personnel arrived. First responders continued CPR until the patient regained a pulse, and he was alert and conscious by the time he was transported from the scene.