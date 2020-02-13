GSUMC concert series conclude with shows Feb. 13, 16 & 17

A great variety of sounds is in store at the Winter Concert series at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. On Thursday, February 13 at 7pm in the South Plaza auditorium, local favorites Linda Davis and local favorite Brent Burns will bring their unique songwriting and humor for listeners. Then on Sunday, February 16, popular well-known organist and keyboard artist Jackie Dahlman will present a program of sacred and popular organ music along with top area classical musicians. The Four Winds Barbershop chorus will please concert attendees with American folk and popular favorites on Monday, February 17 at 7pm. Tickets for all shows (except Four Winds which will be happy with a love offering) are available at Thee Coffee Shop in the GSUMC South Plaza Campus Monday through Friday from 9am to 12:30pm.