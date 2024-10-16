GSUMC & Gulfkids host Oct. 27 trick or treat w. food & activities

Gulf Shores Methodist Church and Gulfkids will host a trick or treat on Oct. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the chuch’s campus at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores.

The party also includes a chili cookoff and promises a fun and safe evening of trick or treating. Dress the kiddos up and bring them by to see all the creative trunks, play some fun activities and enjoy yummy food.