GSUMC hosts Nov. 14 surviving the holidays special event



Gulf Shores Methodist Church will host a free two hour Surviving the Holidays special event on Thursday night, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. in room 201 on the South Campus next to Family Dollar. This is a nationwide program GriefShare ministry (griefshare. org) designed to help those who are grieving navigate through the difficult holiday season. For someone who has lost a loved one, the Thanksgiving and Christmas season can be very bleak, sad, and frightening. Å video and discussion will offer coping tools and support for all who are grieving the absence of their loved one. Register at griefshare.org or call 251-968-2411.