GSUMC Mother’s Day Out Valentine’s starts gourmet apple fundraiser Once again, the Mother’s Day Out and Preschool at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church has partnered with A Specialty Bakery in Gulf Shores for their annual Valentine’s Gourmet Apple fundraiser. These delicious apples are hand-dipped in layers of caramel, milk chocolate and white chocolate either with or without pecans. Apples will be wrapped with an attached gift tag, just in time for that special someone on Valentine’s Day. Orders will be ready for pickup on Friday, February 14 from 9-3 at the church. To place an order call 968.4328. The church’s Mother’s Day Out program has served young families in the community for 38 years.