GSWC places community book boxes around Gulf Shores



Real Estate Boxes once destined for disposal due to damage and wear are being recycled as “Book Boxes” to provide free books for the community and surrounding area by the Gulf Shores Woman’s Club.

The boxes were obtained by Rhonda Barrett, of Exit Realty, a GSWC member! The Arts and Culture, Education and Libraries and Environment Committees of the GSWC, repaired, painted and obtained permission from businesses to place the boxes!

Wendy Congiardo, managing librarian, of the Thomas B. Norton Public Library and Melody Solstad, circulation supervisor, donated two boxes of books for the first boxes to be placed in the community. Placements at this time are at Rouses Market, the Christian Service Center, Docs RV, Dollar General and Solar Nails. Book donations are ongoing. Pictured: Gulf Shores Community Book Boxes business locations at Rouses Market in Gulf Shores (John Fallo, store director & Kenneth Jones, regional director of operations); Doc’s RV Park on Ft. Morgan Rd. (Denise Beck, park manager): Dollar General on Canal Rd. (Abby Bowes, store manager). (Below) GSWC members preparing boxes for their destinations.