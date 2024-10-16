GSWC Robert Bailey booksigning Nov. 21 at Peninsula

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club will host a booksigning event for Alabama author Robert Bailey Robert Bailey on Nov. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club clubhouse from 4-6 p.m. For more info, email gswc1949@gmail.com.

Bailey is the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of the McMurtrie and Drake legal thrillers series, the Bocephus Haynes series, and the inspirational novel, The Golfer’s Carol. A Huntsville native, Robert has loved stories, especially those about Coach Bear Bryant and his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide football team since he was a child.