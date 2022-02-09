GSWC scavenger hunt Feb. 19 in nine Baldwin locations

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fun filled, family event to raise money to provide scholarships for local students. The Scavenger Hunt 2022 will take place on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ticket holders will use clues to find nine locations in the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Foley area and get the ticket stamped at each location to be eligible for fabulous door prizes. The cost per ticket is $20 and all adults must have a ticket to participate. Tickets can be purchased at Coastal Cake & Confections, Fran’s on 59, Southern Shores Coffee, Too Hot Mamas, and Wildflowers Boutique. This event will provide a great day to explore our diverse area and enjoy the great outdoors.