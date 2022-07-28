Guests are welcome at Aug. 2 Ancient Aviators gathering

Jim Corum will present a sneak preview of his new book, April 1917: The First Modern Air Campaign, at the Aug. 2 Ancient Aviators social group gathering at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.

The Ancient Aviators, formed in 2002, gives aviators and others a chance to “tell their story.” A full breakfast is available for $6, and visitors are always welcome. The group meets the meet the first Tuesday of each month. For more info, call 210-912-2058.

Corum has already published several books.

Last month’s speaker was Randy Crews, a Marine helicopter pilot. Randy spent time in Vietnam and had interesting stories and photos of some of his missions there. He’s also written and published two books, “A Killing Shadow” and “One Way Mission,” about his Vietnam experience.