Gulf Beach Craft Show slated Nov. 16 at Baars Field Complex

The Gulf Beach Craft Show will be held on Nov 16 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at the Baars Athletic Field Complex located behind the Winn Dixie at 13020 Sorrento Rd, in Pensacola. Entrance and parking is behind the Escambia Co Sheriff substation on Gulf Beach Hwy. The show is open to the public with no admission fee.

Come out for a fun day featuring artisans and crafters from the Pensacola area. You can expect to see beautiful and unique examples of woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, glass work, artwork depicting local attractions and lifestyles, sewing and crochet, metalwork, home decor, fragrances, fashion accessories, yummy treats, and more. What a perfect place to complete your holiday shopping.

This is an outdoor event, wheelchair accessible. Clean porta-potties are available. Pets on leash are welcome. For more information contact Melissa at runningwildinfl@yahoo.com.