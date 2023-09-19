Gulf Coast Athletic Club meets Sept. 25

Gulf Shores High School defensive coordinatoar Brian VanGorder will address Gulf Coast Athletic Club members and guests during the club’s Sept. 25 meeting at Craft Farms clubhouse in Gulf Shores. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. VanGorder has been defensive coordinator at Georgia, Auburn, Bowling Green, Louisville and for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He also served as the head football coach at Wayne State University and Georgia Southern University.

The meeting agenda includes team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous crying towel presentation in addition to the keynote speaker. Meetings are casual in nature, with most attendees wearing their team colors. Other meeting dates are Oct. 9 & 23, Nov. 6 & 7 and Jan. 9. This season’s guest speakers also include Univeristy of Alabama Huntsville President Chuck Carr on Oct. 9; Alabama and Denver Bronco running back Bobby Humphrey on Oct. 23, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy on Nov. 6 and Sports talk show host Chris Childers on Nov. 20. The club raises money to support scholarships and athletic programs at GSHS. Info: 251-223-3622 or Andrew@remaxgs.com, or visit gcathleticclub.com.