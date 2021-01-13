Gulf Coast Comedy Fest Jan. 28-29

The Gulf Coast Comedy Fest at Brandon Styles Theater at OWA in Foley will be held Jan. 28-29.

Billed as the Gulf Coast’s Hottest Night of Comedy, the event will feature five comedians, including Andrew Ferrara Pensacola, and headliner, Flip Schultz from Ft. Lauderdale. There will also be a special guest appearance by Skippy Greene. Emcee will be impressionist Brandon Styles.

Tickets are $32 and there are also VIP tables available. Seating is limited to 50 guests due to social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as door sales are not available.

Doors open for the 90 minute show an hour before showtime. For more info, visit brandonstyles.com.

The Gulf Coast Comedy Fest at Brandon Styles Theater at OWA in Foley will be held Jan. 28-29.

Billed as the Gulf Coast’s Hottest Night of Comedy, the event will feature five comedians, including Andrew Ferrara Pensacola, and headliner, Flip Schultz from Ft. Lauderdale. There will also be a special guest appearance by Skippy Greene. Emcee will be impressionist Brandon Styles.

Tickets are $32 and there are also VIP tables available. Seating is limited to 50 guests due to social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as door sales are not available.

Doors open for the 90 minute show an hour before showtime. For more info, visit brandonstyles.com.