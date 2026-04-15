Gulf Coast Earth Day Events

Earth Day Pensacola April 18 at Bayview Park

Earth Day Pensacola hosts its annual festival on April 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Bayview Park. The event showcases sustainable living through a fun day of environmental education, non-profit exhibits, native plants, kids fun, a free market, art, live music, local food, green products, and hands-on activities. Bayview Park is located at 2001 East Lloyd St. Info: EarthDay Pensacola.org or facebook.

Come learn how individual and collective choices impact the environment both locally and globally. The Earth Day purpose is to educate and empower individuals and organizations to make eco-minded decisions.

Free O.B. shred/electronics recycling April 18

The 4th Annual Earth Day Community Shred & Electronics Recycling Event in the Orange Beach Event Center Parking Lot at The Wharf will be held on April 18 from 8 a.m. – noon. Sponsored by Heather Loper & Associates at Keller Williams Alabama Gulf Coast the event is open to all in the surrounding community. Bring old documents for secure shredding and outdated electronics for recycling. The drive-up event is designed to help residents protect personal information, reduce household clutter, and keep recyclable materials out of landfills. No appointment is necessary. Participants may simply drive through the parking lot during event hours to drop off items.

Earth Day Mobile Bay April 18 at Fairhope Pier

Earth Day Mobile Bay returns for its 30th year with an all-day event (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Fairhope Pier Park on Saturday, April 18. Alabama’s largest Earth Day celebration, this year’s event features environmental exhibitors, hands-on activities for all ages, and food vendors. Grits and Greens at 1 p.m., Grayson Capps & Band at 2:45 p.m. and The Krickets at 4:30 p.m. are scheduled to play music.

Expect to find info about hybrid cars and electric vehicles, solar panels, ground source heat pumps, wind turbines, eco-friendly home and lifestyle solutions, organic gardens and educational activities for children. More info: EarthDayMobileBay.org, Facebook or 251-929-1466.

G.S. Earth Day Fest April 22 at Mo’s Landing

Gulf Shores will celebrate Earth Day with a series of engaging, educational, and wellness-focused events during Earth Day Fest on Wednesday, April 22 at Mo’s Landing (18068 Fort Morgan Rd.) on Little Lagoon. The day will be dedicated to community, conservation, and coastal wellness. Begin with sunrise yoga, lend a hand on the water, then enjoy an afternoon featuring live music, eco‑friendly vendors, and hands‑on learning.

Come for environmental education, food and refreshments, and opportunities to learn ways to care for the environment at home and within the community.

Gulf Shores Garden Club will host a plant and seed exchange. The Gulf Shores Public Library will host a book exchange. Gulf Shores City Schools will promote its Walking School Bus and Bike Train and and the Ecotourism Center will present composting info. The fest concludes with Grounding Slow Flow Sunset Yoga with Delaney and sound bowls by Jane.

More info: contact Holly Howell at 251-968-9824 or fitness@gulfshoresal.gov or visit gulfshoresal.gov/earthday.

Event Schedule

• 6 a.m.: Sunrise Yoga with Sable

• 7:30 a.m.: Paddle Clean Up.

• 3:30–6:30 p.m.: Earth Day Fest.

• 6:30 p.m.: Yoga with Delaney and sound bowls by Jane.

Earth Day started in 1970 following oil spill

Earth Day, first held on April 22, 1970, was founded by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson to promote environmental awareness following a 1969 Santa Barbara, California oil spill and rising pollution. It mobilized 20 million Americans, leading to the EPA’s creation and landmark environmental laws.

By 1990, Earth Day went global, engaging 200 million people in 141 countries and boosting global recycling efforts. It is now celebrated by over a billion people in nearly 200 countries.

Its focus is now on climate change, renewable energy and environmental policy on a day when the world to come together to raise awareness about pollution, endangered species and how to be better caretakers of the planet we call home.