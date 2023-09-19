Gulf Coast Fungi Fest Oct. 20-22 in Fairhope

Explore the unique, vibrant world of fungi while celebrating sustainability and eco-friendly practices during the Gulf Coast Fungi Fest Oct. 20-22 at Weeks Bay Plantation in Fairhope.

The fest includes numerous guest speakers, inlcuding Tanner Hammond, aka Mushroom Man Tan, from Daphne. Also expect live music, workshops, food and foraging opportunities. General admission is $30. Info: gulfcoastfungifest.com.