Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest May 3-4 at Foley Sports Complex

The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held at the Foley Sports Complex on May 3 from 2-10 p.m. and May 4 from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. The free fest kicks off with a May 2 Balloon Glow at Tanger Outlet Center from 6-8 p.m. The Foley Soccer Complex is located at 998 W. Section St. Fest info: (251) 943-5590 or gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.

Presented by Tanger Outlets, fest attendees will welcome more than 30 hot air balloonists from across the country, and the floating works of art will grace the skies of South Baldwin County on Friday and Saturday morning. Plus, pilots will light up the evening skies at the nightly balloon glows Friday and Saturday.

Guests enjoy free, fun entertainment featuring something for every member of your family. Spread out your blanket, grab an ice cold drink and enjoy a variety of live music daily, from country to rock and roll. Be sure to catch one of the many shows by the Disc Connected K-9 World Famous Frisbee Dog Show. Toss after toss you will be amazed as man’s best friend defies gravity catching their prized flying saucers. And don’t forget about the Carnival!

Grab a cone of homemade ice cream or delicious BBQ plate as you shop through an eclectic array of local crafters, artisans, and retailers. Many crafters provide onsite demonstrations. Find a one of kind piece of art, or grab a souvenir to commemorate your visit.

Pictured: The Defrosters, a band started by drummer Andy Toth in Alaska back in 2005 and now based on Pleasure Island, will bring their unique “southern soul” inspired sound to the festival Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The band also includes Mike Johnson on guitar and Bob Renke on bass.

Festival Schedule

May 2

6-8 p.m. – Balloon Glow at Tanger Outlets

May 3

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Carnival open to public

2:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Food vendors, arts and craft & retail vendors open

2:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm – Disconnected K9 Dog Show

5:00 pm – Dusk – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display

5:00 pm – Opening Ceremonies followed by Miles Flat Band

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides, Balloon Glow and Mass Ascension begin

8:00 pm – Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

May 4

9:00 am – 10:00 pm – Carnival open to public

9:00 am – 9:00 pm – Food vendors, arts and craft & retail vendors open

9:30 am – 11:00 am – Christina Christian

10:00 am, 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm – Disconnected K9 Dog Show

11:30 am – 1:30 pm – The Defrosters

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Elvis Remembered

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Yeah Probably

5:00 pm – Dusk – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides, Balloon Glow,Mass Ascension begin

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Werewolf the Legendary 80s Cover Band