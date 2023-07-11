Gulf Coast Media earns 14 Press. Assn. awards

The Alabama Press Association, the state trade association of daily and weekly newspapers, recently presented staff from Gulf Coast Media 14 awards, including a top-three finish for best overall sports coverage, a sweep in the business writing category and first-place in writing, photography and social media.

Sports Editor Cole McNanna won first place in the sports photo category and his use of social media also won first place. He placed second for use of video that was longer than two minutes and third for overall sports coverage in GCM’s division.

Lifestyle Editor Melanie LeCroy won first and second place awards for best business story Former GCM managing editor Allison Marlow placed third in that division. She also won third place in feature writing. Micah Green, chief digital officer at GCM, received three second-place awards for feature photo, news photo and photo essay. He also earned third place awards for his feature photo, news photo and sports photo entries.