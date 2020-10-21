Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fundraiser Oct. 24 at Point

The 3rd Annual Gulf Coast Medical Musicians Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Point Restaurant (14340 Innerarity Point Rd.) in Pensacola beginning at noon with the charity’s founder, Webb Dalton, taking the stage in the Pointyard.

Cover charge is $10 at the door and the event will feature musicians donating their time and talent. Tickets and info are also available at gcmmf.org. Festivities include a raffle.

The GCMMF is the brainchild of songwriter/entertainer Dalton, who recorded a full gospel album with all proceeds going to the fund. The album, “Things Left Undone,” was released at the 2018 fundraiser. Dalton said he saw the need for a medical fund after losing three musician friends. He knew that this was a problem that could be overcome.

‘’I’ve seen both sides of not having insurance while on the road playing music full time, and the past 30 years of playing music while having insurance,’’ he said. “Most musicians will play a gig with whatever illness they have and the crowd doesn’t even know about it. The show must go on. The rent, food, the electric bill, gas to and from a gig has to be paid.

“The love shown at the first fundraiser was overwhelming,’’ he added. “The Gulf Coast music community is such a close-knit family between the locals, tourists, restaurant/business owners, and musicians.’’

Dalton has played music for over four decades, opening for George Strait, Garth Brooks, Randy Travis and others. He has recorded four CDs

“The charity has been used by dozens of Gulf Coast musicians since its inception because of the generosity of others,” he said.

••••••

Musicians Fund Lineup

Noon- Web Dalton

& Friends

1 p.m. – Medicine Show

2 p.m. – Perdido Brothers

3 p.m. – Stephen Lee Veal

4 p.m. – Platinum Premier

5 p.m. – J Hawkins

6 p.m. – Jason Justice

7 p.m. – Hartstrings

8 p.m. – Mark Sherrill & Bo Roberts