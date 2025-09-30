Gulf Coast Nature Expo Oct. 4 at Weeks Bay Plantation

The Gulf Coast Nature Expo, hosted by the South Alabama Land Trust, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Weeks Bay Plantation (12562 Mary Ann Beach Rd.) in Fairhope. The free, family-friendly event will feature interactive exhibits from local environmental nonprofits, and government entities, live raptor shows, marine life touch tanks, and other exciting activities that celebrate the natural world. Tour tickets will be available for boat rides on Weeks Bay and Mobile Bay.