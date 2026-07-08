Gulf Coast Robotics Challenge slated in Gulf Shores Oct. 3

Students from across Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi will gather on October 3 for the inaugural Gulf Coast Robotics Challenge, a unique robotics competition at the beach designed for students in grades 4–12.

Hosted by Gulf Shores High School robotics team, Hyperwave, the event will feature teams competing in fully autonomous robotics challenges inspired by the University of Alabama Robotics Competition format. Students will design, build, and program robots to complete mission-based tasks without driver control, emphasizing engineering, coding, and problem-solving skills. This year’s theme is “Ready, Set, Code”. It is styled based on classic board games.

“This event is about giving students a hands-on opportunity to apply STEM skills in a competitive and exciting environment,” said Jamie McClung, event organizer. “We want to create something that is both challenging and accessible, while also showcasing what students can accomplish.”

In addition to the robotics competition, the event will also feature a Dr. Chris Crawford Brain Drone Race League demonstration and competition, held in conjunction with the challenge. Dr. Crawford is nationally recognized for his research in controlling drones using EEG brainwave technology, offering students and attendees a unique look at cutting-edge advancements in neuroscience and robotics.

“We’re excited to combine our robotics competition with emerging technology like brain-controlled drones,” McClung said. “It gives students exposure to innovation that goes far beyond the classroom.”

The Gulf Coast Robotics Challenge is open to public and private schools, home schools, or community groups. We are currently seeking teams, educators, and community partners from across the state to participate and support the event. Organizers plan for the competition to become an annual opportunity for students to engage in STEM and collaborate with peers from across Alabama.

For more information, to express interest, or to become a sponsor, contact jmcclung@gsboe.org.