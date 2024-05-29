Gulf Coast Zoo Forage-to-Fork Dinner June 14

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host its Forage-to-Fork Dinner on Friday, June 14 from 5 -8 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person for the 21 and over event. Tickets are available at e.givesmart.com or alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.

Guests will embark on an educational hike through the wilderness on the grounds of Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, guided by expert foragers Chef Tanner Hammond, The Mushroom Man, and Natasha Freeman from Bee-Lightful Botanicals. They explore the landscape, discovering hidden treasures: wild edibles. Imagine the thrill of spotting vibrant greens, earthy mushrooms, and fragrant herbs peeking out from the forest floor.

Armed with baskets and a sense of wonder, guests gather their finds as they learn to differentiate between edible plants and their look-alike counterparts. The forest becomes their grocery store, and every leaf or berry holds potential for the night’s feast.

As the sun dips low, guests return to the Manor. Everyone shares their discoveries and the group collaborates to transform their wild finds into culinary delights. Each guest contributes their expertise: slicing, dicing, and stirring with a sense of purpose. Tables are set with simple elegance as plates overflow with dishes inspired by the day’s harvest.