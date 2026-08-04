Gulf Shores Airport breaks ground on $15 million terminal expansion

Outdoor patio, mother’s nursing area, 2nd gate, expanded dining, more parking

By Fran Thompson

Construction crews are already working on a $15 million terminal expansion at Gulf Shores International Airport, with a goal of completing the project by next May.

The airport’s popularity was evident immediately after it opened in May of 2025 offering service from Las Vegas based Allegiant Air, and this summer has proven to be a continuation of that momentum, succeeding all expectations.

June set a new all‑time record, with over 34,000 passengers traveling through Gulf Shores International. It was also the highest performing month ever, with an average of 78% load factor. The airport recorded 104,000 enplanements during its first 12 months of commercial service.

Earlier this spring, the airport was awarded a $2 million FAA Airport Terminal Program grant, and, more recently The Alabama Department of Transportation awarded a $2.5 million grant to airport for terminal construction through the Alabama Airport Improvement Fund.

The upgraded terminal will feature a relaxed outdoor patio, a dedicated mothers’ nursing area, a second boarding gate – with the ability to expand to four gates – and more food, beverage and retail offerings. There will also be 300 new parking spaces.

Airport Director Jesse Fosnaugh underscored the project’s purpose and the airport’s partnership with Allegiant and keeping the small-town community feel.

“Currently we are operating with a gate area that can handle only one flight at a time, so having two gates will allow for two aircraft on the ground at the same time with a third aircraft capable within an hour of one of the two leaving,” Fosnaugh said. “This equates to nearly three times the throughput of the current terminal, depending on flight activity and passenger load factor.’’

“Even though we are growing, we will keep the airport experience quick, easy, inexpensive, and cheerful. The ‘small-community’ feel of the airport is still paramount to our mission.

“We understand that growth doesn’t happen without some operational challenges, especially while you are required to run your airport at the same time as construction and renovation is occurring,’’ Fosnaugh said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we go through this growth and construction with the end goal of serving them better.”

The airport, which sits on 838 acres just three miles from Alabama’s beaches, currently has commercial air service to 13 destinations on at least a seasonal basis. All routes are direct Allegiant Air flights lasting under three hours and typically run on specific seasonal blocks such as Thursday/Sunday and Wednesday/Saturday.

The airport also offers a full spectrum of aviation needs, including military operations, flight instruction, medical transport, law enforcement missions and aircraft services.

“We have been in lockstep with Allegiant throughout this process. Measured growth allows for greater route scheduling opportunities, increased space for our passengers, and more supporting infrastructure,’’ Fosnaugh said.

Construction will affect portions of the terminal area and adjacent parking facilities. Fosnaugh said travelers should expect some “operational challenges” during the project, but added that the “end goal” is to better serve customers.

Free Drinks On All Flights

To that end, Allegiant also announced it is now offering customers complimentary sodas, juice, and water aboard all flights and will begin offering upgraded seating options next spring.