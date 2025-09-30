Gulf Shores announces its Junior City Council members

The City of Gulf Shores is proud to kick off the second year of its Junior City Council Program, reaffirming its dedication to empowering young leaders and fostering civic engagement among high school students. The innovative program offers students in grades 10–12 a behind-the-scenes look at how local government operates. Through monthly meetings from September to May, participants will engage with city leaders, collaborate on community projects, and attend City Council meetings to gain real-world experience in leadership and public service.

The Junior City Council includes Amelia Kozyuk, Satchel Kornegay, Jameson Leaman-Ferguson, Isis Eberly, Graham Archer, Maddie Mattson, Carson McKee, Nora Malone, Tres Moore, Ray Pepperman, Kayla Rose, Ella Sanders, Haven Spruiell, Graham Stewart, Ana Vo, Amelie Walker and Justis Wright.

Guiding the group throughout the year are teacher sponsors Ashley Watley and Owen Corcoran, who play an essential role in mentoring the students and helping them navigate their responsibilities as Junior City Council members.

Last year’s Junior City Council made a lasting impact by organizing the Spring Market in Waterway Village—a vibrant

event that brought together residents, local vendors, and artists. Their success demonstrated the powerful role students can

play in shaping their community.

“We’ve seen firsthand the energy and creativity these students bring to our city,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “We look forward to seeing the positive difference they’ll make.”