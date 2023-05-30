Gulf Shores announces Music at Meyer Park line-up

Grab your friends, family members, and a blanket or lawn chair and heas to Meyer Park in Gulf Shores for Music at Meyer Park concerts featuring Rhonda Hart & Smokey Otis on June 21, Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds on July 20 and Johnny Sansone on Aug. 17.

These concerts are free and open to the public. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park, located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery located just one block west of the park.

Arepa’s Food Truck will be set up at each show for those wishing to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be selling reasonable priced beverages.

The June 21 show is in partnership with the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival and the Flora-Bama. Attendees will be encouraged to participate with egg shakers and tambourines provided by the City of Gulf Shores. Sassy Bass will be present giving away two ukuleles.

Molly Thomas and the Rare Birds on July 20 will feature a Fairhope based artist who took Pleasure Island and the Southeast music circuit by storm in the mid-1990’s as part of Slow Moses.

Thomas has always been a child of the water and metaphors of flow, movement, tidal change and bodily connection frequently surface in her lyrics.

Born in Ocean Springs, she has made her home in and cultivated the majority of her musical influences from the southern regions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Thomas’ current album “Honey’s Fury” is her first with her touring band (pictured) The Rare Birds.

Johnny Sansone is an American electric blues singer, songwriter, harmonicist, accordionist, guitarist, and piano player based out of New Orleans. Sansone began his musical career at the age of 8 and has been developing his skills ever since.

Sansone led the life of an itinerant bluesman, traveling around the country from temporary bases in Colorado, Austin, Florida, and Chicago before settling down in New Orleans in 1990.

Living in New Orleans brought a swamp rock tinge to his gruff vocals and emotional playing style. In his music, Sansone combines blues, boogie, and the frontporch Cajun and Zydeco sounds of the Louisiana Bayou Country.