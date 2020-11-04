Gulf Shores asks food truck patrons to participate in survey

12 month pilot program granting 10 permits ends in December

The City of Gulf Shores is asking citizens to participate in a brief survey to aid in analyzing if the food trucks should be allowed permanently in Gulf Shores. The info will be summarized and provided at public meetings, but individual responses will not be shared with the public. The survey must be completed by Nov. 9. To participate in the survey, visit surveymonkey.com /r/YRLJNPM.

In December of 2019, the City Council and its appointed planning commission came up with a 12-month pilot program for allowing food trucks to operate under certain regulations while limiting the number of pemits it would issue to 10.

The maximum number of permits was never reached, but the planning commission tabled the issue in June, after Ryan Shamburger, general manager of Big Beach Brewing, asked the commission to go ahead and vote on writing food trucks into the ordinance instead of waiting for the program to end next month.

“I want to get this amendment passed while the summer is happening so we can feed the hungry people,” Shamburger said at the meeting. “We have hungry people here visitors and locals and I think this is a good option to allow this to move forward.”

Shamburger said that the Hangout has been operating a food truck for five years serving soft-serve ice cream and snow cones and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo currently operates three food trucks at its new location. He also noted that with the pandemic restriction of limiting restaurant seating to 50 percent capacity, the food trucks offer a different option and can ease the crowding at local eateries