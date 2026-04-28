Gulf Shores Builders Supply celebrates 80 years of serving the Gulf Coast

Alabama’s oldest coastal supplier will host May 15 open house to celebrate its milestone

Gulf Shores Builders Supply is proud to announce the celebration of its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of service to builders, contractors, and homeowners along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

To commemorate this milestone, the company will host a Customer Appreciation and

80th Anniversary Open House Celebration on May 15, featuring vendor demonstrations, special discounts, food, and giveaways. The event is open to the public and serves as a thank you to the community for its continued support.

“We wouldn’t be here without our customers and our community,” said Mark Kittrell. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you and looking forward to the future.”

Founded in 1946, just after World War II, the company began as a small local supplier

supporting the early growth of Gulf Shores. Over the years, it has grown alongside the

community, playing a vital role in the development of homes, businesses, and coastal

infrastructure throughout the region.

From its early days supplying basic lumber and building materials to its current role as a trusted source for marine construction supplies and hardware, Gulf Shores Builders Supply has remained committed to meeting the unique needs of coastal construction.

The company patriarch, Mac Kittrell, passed peacefully in 2025 at the age of 95.

“Mac wasn’t just the man who helped grow this business. He was the heart behind it and helped shape it into the trusted, community-focused business it is today. Rooted in faith, family, and hard work, Mac lived a Christ-centered life that shaped everyone who knew him. From his early days in Mobile to building Kittrell Acoustics and later Gulf Shores Builders Supply, his humility, generosity, and steady devotion left an impact far beyond the walls of this company,’’ his family posted at the time.

“As Gulf Shores has grown, so have we,” said Mark Kittrell. “We’re proud to have been part of this community for 80 years and grateful for the relationships we’ve built with generations of customers.”

Throughout its history, the company has built a reputation for reliability, local expertise, and a deep understanding of the challenges of building in a coastal environment.

Their focus on quality products and customer satisfaction has made it a go-to resource as Alabama’s oldest coastal supplier even as larger chain stores entered the market.

Today, Gulf Shores Builders Supply continues to serve both professional contractors

and do-it-yourself customers, maintaining its commitment to quality service while

adapting to the evolving needs of the industry.