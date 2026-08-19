Gulf Shores Citizens Academy applications open ‘til Aug. 31

The City of Gulf Shores will host a a seven‑week interactive citizens academy designed to give residents and business owners a first-hand look at how the City of Gulf Shores operates beginning Sept. 15. Cost is $25 and includes dinner each session.

The class is limited to 25 Gulf Shores residents and local business owners, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Apply at gulfshoresal.gov /1931/Gulf-Shores-101.

Each weekly session takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with dinner provided, and features an overview of a city department, a tour or hands-on activity, time for questions, conversation, and networking. Sessions will take place in various city facilities, including City Council Chambers, the Fire Training Room, and the Police Training Room to help participants experience operations firsthand.

Through weekly sessions, participants will meet city leaders, explore key departments, tour important facilities, and gain a deeper understanding of the essential services that keep our community thriving.

Whether you’re passionate about local government, eager to get involved, or simply curious about how decisions are made, Gulf Shores 101 offers a friendly, informative, and engaging experience. Plus, you will build meaningful connections with city staff, leadership, and fellow residents.

Participants will be recognized at the Nov. 2 Gulf Shores City Council Meeting with a dinner to follow.