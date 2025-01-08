Gulf Shores citizens can provide Vision 2035 input online ‘til Jan. 15

Gulf Shores citizens who were unable to attend the kick-off meeting outlining the city’s Vision 2035 plan can still provide input about what is important to them as the city moves forward by visiting gulfshoresal.gov/Vision2035 and clicking on the idea board for each area of focus that is important to them. Citizens can either provide written input or vote for a similar idea already shared.

This portion of online engagement will close on Jan. 15. But the city will schedule additional in-person and online opportunities for citizens to guide the city’s growth and development over the next decade. The initiative focuses on key areas such as public safety, environmental resilience, growth, and preserving the city’s small-town culture.