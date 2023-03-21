Gulf Shores City Schools earns state sustainability award

Gulf Shores City Schools (GSCS) is the only district in the state to receive the 2023 Alabama Green Ribbon Schools Award. The award recognizes schools that nurture and promote environmental sustainability education and practices. GSCS is now nominated to receive the national Green Ribbon School award from the U.S. Department of Education. The award recognizes schools, districts, and higher education institutions that nurture and promote environmental, health, and sustainability education and practices. This includes demonstrating responsible stewardship

of Alabama’s natural resources, promoting the safety and wellness of children and adults, and encouraging an appreciation of Alabama’s rich natural heritage. The environmental sustainability education projects at GSCS include a partnership with Schneider Electric to replace lighting and air conditioning systems and install solar features to help reduce energy use, a STEAM building at GSES, the GSHS farm-to-table program, using ultra-low sulfur, clean diesel engine buses that reduce carbon emissions by 89.5%, comprehensive recycling efforts, composting, and water conservation and a partnership with the Center for Ecotourism including a school visit from Jean-Michel Cousteau.