Gulf Shores City Schools will add three electric buses

Gulf Shores City Schools was awarded $600,000 for three electric buses as part of a $16.9 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will fund 51 new all-electric buses for 10 school districts across Alabama.

The new clean school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health from air pollution, according to al.com.

The buses and batteries purchased with these funds will be made in the United States, boosting domestic EV and battery production.

Hunstivlle City Schools received $ 8,625,000 for 25 electric school buses. School districts in Lanett, Selma, Fort Payne, Clay County, Montgomery County, Jasper and the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School also received funding for electric buses.

The $16.9 million in funding this year is in addition to $11.5 million in funds that allowed Alb ersville to purchse 19 buses, Fairfield nine buises and Tuscumbia one bus. The awards are part of a $5 billion Clean School Bus initiative by the EPA to advance the transition to electric or low-emissions school buses across the country. Funding for the program runs through 2026. The next round of applications closes on July 25, according to al.com.