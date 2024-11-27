Gulf Shores Community Christmas Dec. 5 at Sims Park

Enjoy a night with family, friends, and fellow residents celebrating the holiday season at Johnnie Sims Park (348 W 19th Ave.) in Gulf Shores on Dec. 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, and the 9th Annual Snowball Drop, a man-made blizzard of 8,000 ping pong balls being dropped from above by Santa himself. Winning balls have a number that correlates with a prize that can be immediaately redeemed.