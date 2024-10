Gulf Shores Community Expo Nov. 7 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

The City of Gulf Shores will sponsor a community expo on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. amd 4-6 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center at 1930 W 2nd St. Meet and learn about local civic groups, clubs and organizations. Connect, volunteer, gain sponsorships, partnerships and take advantage of the wonderful services these organizations provide to the community.