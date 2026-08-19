Gulf Shores considers closing boat ramp under Hwy. 59 bridge

Case is strong for making area safer, with two large nearby ramps

By Fran Thompson

Gulf Shores City Council discussed a proposal to close the Canal Park boat launch under the Hwy. 59 bridge as part of a planned Waterway Village transformation that includes a plaza just to the east of the ramp at the foot of the new pedestrian bridge during its Aug. 17 work session.

City administrator Jon Walker said in a memo that there are ongoing safety concerns at the ramp and removing it will also accommodate future Waterway Village public space improvements. The park currently features a boat launch, public parking, and a courtesy dock that will be expanded and covered.

The City entered into a 20-year Cooperative Agreement with ADCNR for the construction and maintenance of the boat launch in 1999, with ADCNR contributing a majority of the cost. The City agreed to maintain the boat launch for 20 years. But significant changes have taken place in the community since the ramp was constructed, according to staff.

City Council has made a concerted effort to create a secondary mixed-use district to the Beach District and this included creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment along the Intracoastal Waterway. Trucks hauling large trailers in the neighborhoods can create multiple safety, operational, and livability conflicts that undermine the goals of walkability and the ultimate vision for Waterway Village. The sheer size of trucks with trailers makes it difficult to navigate narrow streets, tight turns, and pedestrian crossings in a neighborhood where pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles share the same streets and space is limited, according to city staff.

The city created the Waterway Village Zoning Overlay District to develop the East Gulf Shores area into a walkable, mixed-use downtown entertainment district with extensive public parking that would also allow for reduced on-site parking for businesses. The zoning specifies that public parking facilities and shared parking between uses will allow a smaller parking supply to meet the combined peak parking demands of the district, according to city staff.

The existing boat launch and boat trailer parking is an underutilization of public right-of-way that should be used to meet vehicular parking demands and zoning requirements for retail, restaurant, and mixed-use developments within the district, according to staff. If only because one boat trailer takes up space that could be utilized by two cars, shutting down the boat ramp would allow for more parking in Waterway Village.

In addition, there are two other much larger boat ramps within a few miles of Canal Park. Vehicles may park in the lot 24 hours and there is no charge to launch at both.

The Launch at ICW located along Cotton Creek Drive, west of the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach includes a marina basin and has over 1,700 feet of water frontage, six boat ramps, 284 boat and car parking spaces, six covered pavilions with picnic table seating, a grand pavilion, restroom facilities, and over a mile of concrete sidewalks and boardwalk.

The Launch at County Rd. 6 in Gulf Shores is located in a wider channel of the Bon Secour River and is less prone to currents and commercial boat traffic. It has two boat launches, a kayak launching station, two fishing piers, 95 boat and car parking spaces, restroom facilities, a walking trail, and picnic tables under gazebos.

Just as important when it comes to boat trailers, 24th Avenue has been reconstructed with narrow travel lanes, wide sidewalks, and on-street parking. Additional streets in the area around the launch are also being reconstructed in a similar fashion to increase pedestrian activity that will also decrease vehicular maneuverability, according to staff.

City staff also noted that the Canal Park boat launch can be extremely dangerous for inexperienced boaters due to fast moving tides, heavy boat traffic, including industrial barges, and the nearby presence of bridge infrastructure.

Pictured: A concept design for Canal Park includes a renovated boardwalk with a covered structure, fieadditional green space, reconfigured parking, sidewalks and direct access to the new pedestrian bridge.