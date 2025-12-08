Gulf Shores could limit e-bike speeds & access

Gulf Shores is considering adding regulations for electric bikes and trikes, and electric mopeds and scooters on its multi-use pathways and bike trails.

There is no set date for the Gulf Shores City Council to vote on on any ordinance, and negative feedback is expected from the proposal item allowing GSPD to post a maximum speed limit in high traffic areas for public safety.

Most e-bikes have a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph, and some can operate at a maximum speed of 28 mph.

The proposal also designates the high traffic areas south of 2nd Ave. and the Gulf Shores Public Beach as dismount zones.

The ordinance includes penalties against violators, and fines of up to $500 for multiple violations in the same year.

“These are our roads, and everyone has to co-exist within the limits of the law,” Gulf Shores Police Chief Dan Netemeyer told City Council. “These are not toys. I cannot go anywhere in town, on or off duty, without someone coming up to me and complaining about e-bikes. The general consensus is we have a problem, and something needs to be done.”

In May of 2023, a 13-year-old boy was killed a block from Gulf Shores Public Beach on Hwy. 59 when his e-bike crossed in front of a dump truck.