Gulf Shores Fat Tuesday Parade follows beach route

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade to roll along the beach on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade staging will be on West Beach Boulevard and the route will go east along the beach road to the Gulf State Park Lodge.

Lucy Buffett (pictured with 2023 marshall Alan Seals), whose iconic Gulf Shores waterfront restaurant opened 25 years ago on Fat Tuesday, is this year’s grand marshall.

City officials stated last year that the new route would be less intrusive for Gulf Shores residents and allow for traffic to flow more freely to Fort Morgan, West Beach and Orange Beach. Many of the floats will then continue toward Orange Beach to join the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade or circle back through Gulf State Park. Parking will be available at public lots, at businesses open during the parade and public roads not marked otherwise.