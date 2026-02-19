Gulf Shores Feb. 26 Gives Back Day dedicated to Rev. Chrisy Ennen

Gulf Shores City Schools Feb. 26 Gives Back Day, a community-wide day of service to strengthen and beautify Gulf Shores, will be dedicated to Reverend Chrisy Ennen (pictured) of First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, who passed away during the recent holiday season.

Ennen was a strong supporter of Gulf Shores City Schools, serving as a Kids Hope mentor and offering her church parking lot to parents when state park access was limited. Her commitment to service reflects the very mission of Gulf Shores Gives Back.

“Gulf Shores Gives Back is about more than a single day of service—it’s about instilling a lifelong commitment to community,” said assistant superintendent Dr. Stephanie Harrison. “Rev. Ennen’s generosity and kindness touched so many lives.”

The community is encouraged to participate in one of three ways: Create a Service Project in their neighborhood; Sponsor School Projects by providing supplies for student-led initiatives; Join a Community Project by signing up at gsboe.org/gsgivesback. For more info, call (251) 968-9873.

The day will begin with a pep rally at 8:30 a.m. at the Gulf Shores Middle School field, followed by service projects starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers will participate in initiatives such as working with local nursing homes, feeding the community, landscaping walking trails and cleaning up parks and beaches. A complete list of projects is available at gsboe.org/gsgivesback.

Rev. Ennen was passionate about the important role the church plays in the flourishing of the local community and lived continuously lived that way in service to her beloved Alabama Gulf Coast.