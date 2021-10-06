Gulf Shores Fire Rescue launches Community Connect program; Residents will be able to share critical info about their households

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue has been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster.

Community Connect is a secure, easy-to-use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household in order to aid first responders and emergency service personnel to respond more efficiently and effectively, ultimately resulting in better incident outcomes. In addition to the residential portal, Community Connect also helps business owners and managers keep people at their commercial properties safe by giving First Responders access to critical documents such as evacuation procedures, occupant rosters, hazardous material lists and more.

“I highly encourage our residents in Gulf Shores to create a Community Connect profile,” said Gulf Shores Fire Chief, Mark Sealy. “The critical information provided may assist in saving your life, or the life of a family member.”

Community Connect is completely voluntary, and residents are individually able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing.

Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

For more information about the program and to create a profile for your household, please visit communityconnect.io/info/al-gulfshores.